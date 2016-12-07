TASHKENT (TCA) — In a move to boost its tourism industry Uzbekistan will introduce a visa-free entry for tourists from 27 countries starting from 1 April 2017.

Uzbekistan's President-elect Shavkat Mirziyaev has signed a decree “On measures for accelerated development of the tourist industry of Uzbekistan”. The decree was signed on December 2 and published by the president’s press service on December 6.



According to the decree, citizens of 15 developed countries including Australia, Austria, Great Britain, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Italy, Canada, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, Singapore, Finland, Switzerland, and Japan can enter Uzbekistan without a visa for tourism purposes for up to 30 days. This also applies to citizens aged 55 or over from 12 countries including Belgium, France, Poland, Hungary, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Indonesia, China (in tourist groups), Malaysia, Israel, the United States, and Vietnam.



Tourists from all 27 countries will have to pay a $50 entrance fee.



The decree also provides some preferences to Uzbek tourist firms and organizations. In particular, tourist companies will be exempted from compulsory sale of foreign currency they earn by provision of tourist services.



The decree establishes the State Committee for Tourism Development on the basis of disbanded National Company Uzbektourism.



Uzbek trade envoys and diplomatic missions abroad have been tasked to promote national tourist products and assist in increasing the number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan.



Mirziyaev was elected the new president of Uzbekistan on December 4.