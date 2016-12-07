ASTANA (TCA) — On December 6, Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev launched 23 new innovative and industrial projects of the country’s Industrialization Map, the presidential press service reported.

During a teleconference there were 23 direct live broadcasts with all the country’s regions, which presented existing facilities and the launch of the Industrialization Map largest projects.



President Nazarbayev said that industrial development is the critical goal for the national economy.



“We are pursuing a clear-cut policy for the economic diversification and accelerated growth of non-extractive industries. The state program of forced industrial-innovative development implemented in 2010-2014 has given its results. For the first time in the modern history the manufacturing industry began to grow faster than the mining,” Nazarbayev said.



The President said that much attention is paid to priority sectors of the manufacturing industry, such as metallurgy, chemicals, oil refining, mechanical engineering, and food production.



Nazarbayev stressed that during the years of industrialization more than 1 thousand projects worth 4.6 trillion tenge had been introduced.



“About 100 thousand permanent jobs have been created and around 30 multinational corporations from Global 2000 list have been involved. Railway machinery sector has been established from the ground up. New export commodities, among them petroleum products, batteries, transformers, new steel products, engineering products, and more, are being manufactured,” the President said.



The projects launched during the teleconference include, among others, the production of glyphosate and glyphosate containing herbicides in the Akmola region; a mining and iron processing complex in the Almaty region; creation of an aquaculture complex for production of caviar and sturgeon in West-Kazakhstan region; production of aluminum in the Pavlodar region; and a plant for processing of oilseeds in the North-Kazakhstan region.