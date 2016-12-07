ASTANA (TCA) — Kazakhstan’s National Atomic Company Kazatomprom and China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGNPC) have started implementing a joint innovative project in the nuclear sector. That was announced during the teleconference with the participation of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev on December 6.

Construction of this Fuel Assembly (FA) Manufacturing Plant is one of the breakthrough projects to be implemented under Kazatomprom’s strategy which focuses on development of a vertically integrated fuel cycle company with advanced nuclear fuel fabrication capabilities, the company said.



The plant will be managed through a joint venture Ulba-FA, the founders of which are Ulba Metallurgical Plant JSC (51%) (Kazatomprom’s subsidiary) and CGN-URC (49%) (subsidiary of CGNPC).



FA production technology will be provided by the French company AREVA, the world’s leader in this segment. The relevant Contract was signed between AREVA NP and Ulba-FA LLP. The Agreement provides a license for fuel fabrication technology, engineering documentation, supply of the key production equipment, and personnel training.



“This FA manufacturing plant construction is the result of a long-term cooperation of Kazakhstan, China and France and one of the strategic steps of Kazatomprom towards production diversification,” said Askar Zhumagaliyev, CEO of Kazatomprom. “Maintaining our uranium mining leadership, we are planning to offer to the market the fuel for nuclear power plants of Kazakhstan’s origin, which will allow us to strengthen our position on the global nuclear market.”



Zhang Shanming, CGNPC Director General, said: “CGNPC has been cooperating with Kazatomprom in uranium mining, natural uranium trading and nuclear fuel pellets fabrication since 2006. Execution of the joint fuel project allowed both companies to take their cooperation to a new level. This project is an example of successful cooperation within the One Belt, One Road and Bright Path initiatives.”



Philippe Knoche, CEO of AREVA, said: “AREVA is proud to be selected as a full scope technology provider for this future fuel plant. This contract reinforces the strong links between AREVA, Kazatomprom and CGNPC. Our team is already mobilized for the successful implementation of the project and we have started the production of the necessary equipment.”



The project will allow to establish a modern, completely automated production with the capacity of 200 tons of fuel assemblies per year, which will be further used in NPPs as nuclear fuel. The enterprise is expected to have a guaranteed market outlet for 20 years.



Investments would comprise over KZT 49 billion, half of which is to be provided by the Chinese side.



Initial FA production is scheduled for 2020.