ASTANA (TCA) — A 1,000th container train proceeded on December 1 through Altynkol station and the dry port of Khorgos–Eastern Gate SEZ on the Kazakh-Chinese border, on route from China to Europe, the press office of Kazakh national railways company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) said.

Currently, JSC KTZ Express, a KTZ subsidiary, together with partners operates on 17 regular container routes. In addition to the anchor partner in China’s Lianyungang, it is cooperating with Chinese cities Chongqing, Zhengzhou, Wuhan, Chengdu, Xi’an, Yiwu, Hefei, and Lanzhou. The company's clients are large multinational companies, such as Hewlett-Packard, Acer, Huawei, Foxconn, and Toshiba.



At a meeting with representatives of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Kazakhstan, held in Astana on November 30, KTZ Vice President Erkin Zhusanbaev spoke about the role of the transport and logistics sector of Kazakhstan in the development of Eurasian transcontinental bridge.



Zhusanbaev said that a full cycle of logistics services are provided by a joint Kazakh-Chinese terminal in the port of Lianyungang. SEZ Khorgos–Eastern Gates provides wide opportunities for the organization of production and distribution of goods to the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union countries, Central Asia and the Caspian states.



KTZ is actively developing international corridors passing through the territory of Kazakhstan. “We are ready to provide the whole range of services for transportation of cargoes in container trains from China to Europe through the countries of the EEU, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Central Asia and the Persian Gulf states. The delivery time will be reduced from 45-60 days down to 10-15 days,” said Zhusanbaev.