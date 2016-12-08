ASHGABAT (TCA) — The 21st International Forum “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2016” is taking place in Ashgabat from December 7-9.

The event was organized by the State Concern Turkmenneft (Turkmen Oil) and the Trade and Industrial Chamber of Turkmenistan, Turkmenistan: the Golden Age online newspaper reports.



Some 60 companies from more than 20 countries are taking part in the forum and an exposition at the Expo Centre in Ashgabat. The exhibitors include oil and gas companies from Azerbaijan, Russia, China, USA, Great Britain, Germany, Malaysia, UAE, France, Italy, Japan, Belgium, Singapore, Czech Republic, Romania, Turkey, Iran, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Belarus.



During three days of the exhibition, representatives of foreign companies as well as enterprises involved in the oil and gas sector will have an opportunity to present their production and potential and to expand their business contacts. Special attention will be paid to diversification of Turkmen gas exports to the world markets as well as to construction of Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline.



The exhibition will introduce latest achievements and technologies including in implementation of management systems, diagnostics of pipelines, transportation of hydrocarbons, renewable energy sources, improvement of ecological safety of facilities, and technologies increasing production output of oil and gas wells.



During the forum representatives of business circles and analysts from Asia, Europe and America will discuss the development trends in the world, regional and domestic oil and gas industries.