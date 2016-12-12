ASTANA (TCA) — Kazakhstan’s national atomic company Kazatomprom and Czech Republic’s Uranium Industry a.s. signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in Astana on December 9.

In line with the Memorandum, the companies plan to develop a long-term cooperation aimed at nuclear fuel cycle projects implementation, Kazatomprom said. Particularly, special attention is to be given to geological exploration, mining and processing of uranium, reclamation, marketing and sale of uranium products.



Kazatomprom and Uranium Industry are going to exchange their experience, jointly implement projects aimed at innovative technologies introduction, scientific and research activity development, preservation and improvement of favorable environment.



Also last week, Kazakhstan Prime Minister Bakhytzhan Sagintayev met with the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Jan Mládek in Astana, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.



The sides discussed prospects for further trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of renewable energy, engineering, agriculture, cultural and educational cooperation.



As examples of successful economic cooperation they marked the functioning of the conveyor assembly line of Skoda cars on the basis of Kazakhstan's JSC Asia Auto. Since 2005, the production of Skoda in Kazakhstan has amounted to 19,888 vehicles.



The volume of trade of Kazakhstan with the Czech Republic amounted to $199.4 million in January-October 2016, while in the same period in 2015 it was $222.8 million and over $453 million in 2014. Kazakhstan is the third largest supplier of oil to the Czech Republic after Russia and Azerbaijan.



During the period from 2005 to the first half of 2016, the gross inflow of direct investment from the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan amounted to $182.9 million, and direct investments from Kazakhstan in the Czech Republic amounted to $14.5 million.