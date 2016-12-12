KARAKOL, Kyrgyzstan (TCA) — The U.S. Government, through USAID, installed 46 tourist signs across Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul oblast, including four pedestrian maps in cities to make the world-class tourist attractions of the oblast more accessible to visitors, the U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said on December 12.

U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Alan Meltzer presented a copy of pedestrian street map signs that were installed in Karakol to the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Kyrgyz Government in Issyk-Kul oblast, Askhat Akibaev, and to Mayor of Karakol Daniyar Arpachiev on December 8.



These signs will make Issyk-Kul and Karakol more accessible and easier to find for tourists. They show visitors how to find bazaars, museums, famous sites like the ancient petroglyphs near Cholpon-Ata, the Jety-Oguz gorge, and Karakol’s historic Dungan Mosque and Orthodox Church.



The brown road signs adhere to the internationally-recognized parks and recreation color and format specifications, and they are easily visible to passing vehicles at night.



“USAID’s Business Growth Initiative implements programs critical for the region and tourist signs is one of the most beautiful and useful projects for Karakol as well as the Issyk-Kul oblast,” said Askhat Akibaev.



USAID’s Business Growth Initiative installed the signs and promotes key economic sectors in the Kyrgyz Republic. Within the Issyk-Kul oblast, USAID supported the development of the Jyrgalan valley for backcountry skiing and trekking and the creation of a recreational park along the Karakol river.



Alan Meltzer underscored the importance of tourism for Kyrgyzstan during his trip to Karakol, saying “Tourism is a powerful driver of economic growth in the Kyrgyz Republic, and we are actively working with local communities, travel agencies, the private sector, and local leaders in order to attract more tourists, so they can enjoy the country’s magnificent scenery, warm hospitality and rich culture.”