BISHKEK (TCA) — On December 12, National Literature Day, U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Sheila Gwaltney announced USAID's donation of over 264,000 books that will be distributed among all Kyrgyz-language public primary schools. Each Kyrgyz-language public primary school will receive a set of 123 Kyrgyz language books featuring tales, stories, riddles, and poetry tailored to the needs of early readers, the U.S. Embassy said.

The books were donated through USAID’s Reading Together project that works in 60 percent of schools across the country to improve reading skills for children in grades one through four. During the handover ceremony at the Bayalinov Children’s Library, Ambassador Gwaltney noted that this donation honors 25 years of partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and the United States.



“We are proud of the successes that the U.S. Government and the Kyrgyz Republic have made in partnership in education, and we look forward to continuing this important work,” said the Ambassador.



As part of the Reading Together project, USAID and the Ministry of Education help children advance their reading skills through innovative teaching methods. The project reaches 60 percent of primary schools, helping 260,000 students throughout the country build the reading skills that are essential for future success.



USAID is also supporting a series of events throughout the country to celebrate National Literature Day and promote reading among children and their parents. National Literature Day is celebrated on famous Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov’s birthday.