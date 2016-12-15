BISHKEK (TCA) — The European Union on December 12 transferred a grant for EUR 10 million to the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic as budget support for the country’s education sector, the Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic said.

This is part of a EUR 36 million budget support program aimed to help the Kyrgyz Government to implement its Education Development Strategy for 2020 and the Action Plan for 2016-2017. The aim of the program is to reform the general and vocational education systems, to improve quality of education and pedagogic standards, and to strengthen public financial management.



Furthermore, in response to the recommendations of the Kyrgyz Parliament raised during the ratification of the program, the granted funds would be earmarked, inter alia, for preschool education system, purchasing of textbooks and provision schools with Internet access.



In addition, the European Union provides policy advice, technical assistance and training to the staff of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Education Public Advisory Council as a complement to the budget support.



The European Union is currently discussing with the Kyrgyz Government the result-oriented indicators for the second tranche totalling 10 million euro due in 2017. These reforms and associated indicators are defined in the Education Development Strategy Action Plan for 2016-2017.