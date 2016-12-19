DUSHANBE (TCA) — Tajikistan President Emomali Rakhmon paid a state visit to India from 14-18 December where he held wide-ranging talks on bilateral and regional issues with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral defense and security cooperation and decided to further extend and expand existing cooperation, the Tajik president’s press service said. They stressed the importance of taking joint measures to expand and diversify bilateral trade, which is below potential. The Tajik side invited Indian investment in Tajikistan including in the four free economic zones that exist in Tajikistan. Recalling Indian contribution to rehabilitation of Varzob-I Hydro Power Plant, the Tajik side informed that Tajikistan is planning to build a number of small and medium hydroelectric power projects and invited investments from Indian companies.



The two leaders stressed the importance of improving regional connectivity for realizing the full potential of trade and underlined the importance of International North South Transport Corridor in this context. President Rakhmon welcomed the signing of the trilateral agreement between India, Iran and Afghanistan on establishing Chahbahar Transport and Transit Corridors, adding that it provides connectivity of Tajikistan to warm waters and also to the large market of India.



The Indian Prime Minister said after the talks with Rakhmon on December 17 that hydro power, information technology, pharmaceuticals and healthcare would be priority areas of bilateral cooperation.



“We agreed that enhanced surface connectivity is crucial to realize the promise of our economic partnership for the benefit of our countries,” Modi said as quoted by his official website. “India supports initiatives to develop the existing port and transport infrastructure and connecting it through road and rail network to Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Central Asia. In this respect, we will work to build trade and transit links through Chahbahar port in Iran. India is also engaged in facilitating the International North South Transport Corridor with other members, including Tajikistan. Our planned accession to the Ashgabat Agreement will further help in linking us to Tajikistan and Central Asia.”



Also on December 17, in New Delhi, President Rakhmon met with the head of Khoday Group of Industries Sirivas Khoday, Rakhmon’s press service reported. The sides discussed attraction of investments to the economy of Tajikistan, implementation of targeted investment projects in the sphere of energy, particularly the course of implementation of investment projects for construction of hydropower plants on Obi Khingob river — Nurobod-1, Nurobod-2, and Fondaryo. They reached an agreement that the relevant structures of Tajikistan together with specialists of Khoday Group of Industries will thoroughly examine the projects for construction of the power plants and submit their conclusions to the Tajik Government.