DUSHANBE (TCA) — December 19 saw the official ceremony to launch the second phase of the project to reconstruct motor roads in the Tajik cities of Kurgan-Tyube and Kulob, Avesta news agency reported.

The ceremony held in Kurgan-Tyube, the administrative center of the Khatlon province, was attended by the province’s leadership and representatives of the Chinese Embassy in Tajikistan and China Road and Bridge Corporation, the project’s contractor.



“The government of China provided grant funds for the project of reconstruction and repair of roads in the cities of Kurgan-Tyube and Kulob. Implementation of the first phase of the project was finished in January this year and there is a hope that the project’s contractor will complete the second phase according to schedule and with high quality,” Davlatsho Gulmakhmadzoda, governor of the Khatlon province, said at the ceremony.



Makhmadsaid Zubaidzoda, director for public construction at the Office of the Tajik President, said that the first phase of the project reconstructed 12 kilometers of roads in Kurgan-Tyube and Kulob and two automobile bridges in Kulob.



He said that the second phase is to reconstruct 22 kilometers on 15 streets and four bridges in Kurgan-Tyube and Kulob. The work is to be completed in one year.



The Chinese government will provide 59.6 million yuans for the second phase of the project, after it allocated 58.4 million yuans for the first phase.



China Road and Bridge Corporation earlier reconstructed and built motor roads Dushanbe-Khudjand-Chanak and Dushanbe-Dangara in Tajikistan.