TASHKENT (TCA) — Uzagroexport Company, Uzbekistan’s only operator supplying fruit and vegetables to abroad, has recently opened a new trading house in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana in partnership with Kazakh partners, the Jahon information agency reported.

The largest transport and logistics center in Kazakhstan, built by Continental Logistics, was chosen as the venue of the Central Asian trading house for the convenience of traders and transporters.



The trading house has A class warehouse complexes equipped with advanced automated equipment, thereby creating an appropriate framework to ensure the logistics of various types of cargo, and significantly increase the loading and unloading capacity.



The facility will be engaged in wholesale and retail trade, organization of deliveries, customs clearance and sales of Uzbek food products. It will also deal with the development and implementation of marketing policy, conclusion of agreements and contracts with retail chains and other interested companies in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.



During the next two years, Uzbekistan intends to build a network of trade houses around the world, to promote fresh and processed fruit and vegetables as well as food products.



To date, Uzagroexport has already opened four trading houses in Russia and three in Kazakhstan. The work on the establishment of trade houses in the UAE, South Korea, India and some countries of the European Union is nearing completion. Negotiations are also underway in the new markets in Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Malaysia.



In the first 10 months of this year, Uzbekistan exported a total of 700,000 tons of agricultural products, and by the end of the current year the figure is expected to reach one million tons.