TEHRAN (TCA) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is to pay visits to Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan this week to discuss ways of improving mutual relations, Iran’s PressTV news agency reports.

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Rouhani will leave Tehran for Armenia on December 21 on the first leg of his tour, which will also take him to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, said Parviz Esmaeili, Iranian President's deputy chief of staff for communications and information.



He added that the trip will take place at the invitation of Rouhani's counterparts.



During his day-long visit to Yerevan, Rouhani plans to hold talks with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on the expansion of cooperation.



Esmaeili noted that senior Iranian and Armenian officials will also sign several documents in this regard and the two countries’ tradesmen will attend a conference.



He said the Iranian chief executive will then travel to the Kazakh capital Astana for a one-day visit.



Rouhani is scheduled to meet with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and attend a joint press conference with him while high-ranking delegations of the two countries will also hold a meeting and senior officials will sign documents for further cooperation.



On the last leg of his regional tour, Rouhani will head for Bishkek to hold talks with Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev and senior officials of the country, Esmaeili said.



He added that Iranian and Kyrgyz authorities will sign agreements to improve cooperation in different fields while businesspeople from the two countries will attend a conference.