DUSHANBE (TCA) — Over 50 policy-makers, justice professionals and other experts from Central Asian and other countries gathered at a regional workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, from 20 to 21 December to discuss promising practices and existing challenges related to the management of prison-based rehabilitation programs.

During the workshop, hosted by the Government of Tajikistan and organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in cooperation with Penal Reform International, participants emphasized the need to strengthen education, vocational training and work programs in prisons in line with international standards and norms, UNODC Regional Office for Central Asia said.



“Prison-based rehabilitation programmes are essential for supporting successful reintegration of prisoners upon release. Therefore, the Government of Tajikistan endorsed the National Programme on Development of Income Generating Activities in prisons of Tajikistan for 2015-2020. The Government of Tajikistan allocated funds for implementation of this Programme and expressed interest in strengthening co-operation with international partners to attract additional funding,” said Mr. Ilhom Mahmudzoda, Deputy Chairperson of the Central Prison Service under the Ministry of Justice of Tajikistan.



“The work towards the social reintegration of prisoners is indeed one of the principle objectives of UNODC in the area of prison reform. Its positive impact – both on individuals as well as with regards to public safety – should not be underestimated,” said Ms. Amelia Hannaford, Head of UNODC Office in Tajikistan. She further pledged continued reflection of this objective in UNODC Programme for Central Asia 2015-2019.



The regional workshop in Dushanbe is to be followed by similar conferences in different regions of the world, which will serve as a strong basis for developing concrete initiatives for the social reintegration of prisoners.