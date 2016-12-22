ASTANA (TCA) — Kazakhstan’s companies and food and agricultural producers presented their products and investment projects in agriculture, food and waste processing industries at an event in Beijing aimed to promote the export of Kazakh products and investment, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan reported on December 20.

The event, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan, was organized by the national investment and export promotion agency KAZNEXINVEST and NCE Atameken, with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in China, the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council and JSC Samruk-Kazyna.



Some 20 companies from Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanai, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and South Kazakhstan regions presented their products to more than 120 Chinese companies in the spheres of trade, agricultural products processing and food production, industry, and other sectors, which arrived from Beijing, Shandong, Henan, Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang and Shanxi.



Kazakh producers introduced to Chinese partners meat and fish products, dairy products (including such traditional products as kymyz and kurt — yogurt and fermented baked milk), honey, flour and pasta, and cooking oil.



The Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce of Agricultural Industry of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce Wang Junhao said that "China and Kazakhstan have great potential in production and processing of agricultural products. Kazakhstani food and agricultural products are of great interest to the Chinese consumer, and have great potential in the Chinese market.”



After the presentations, the companies of the two countries met in the B2B format.