DUSHANBE (TCA) — Tajikistan’s three national strategic objectives are to achieve energy security, country’s connectivity and food security, President Emomali Rakhmon said in his address to the Parliament of Tajikistan on December 22, the president’s press service reported.

The President said that 2016 was a successful year for Tajikistan as the country maintained sustainable economic growth and ensured macroeconomic and social indicators based on priority objectives despite the negative impact of external factors. The country’s GDP reached TJS 54 billion and its real growth made 6.8 percent.



Prices in the consumer market remained stable and the inflation rate made 6% regardless of the national currency’s devaluation.



“We have encouraged TJS 7.5 billion into our national economy in 2016, 51% of which is foreign direct investment,” Rakhmon said.



He also announced that with a view to supporting entrepreneurship and sustainable development of tourism, all models of new motor vehicles imported to the country will be released from tax and customs fees by 50% effective from January 2017.



“We need to develop and expand a new system of sustainable economic development based on attraction of local and foreign investment, dynamic development of industry, agriculture and improvement of financial sector to achieve this objective,” Rakhmon said.



Industrial goods production volume should be increased by more than 35% and the growth of the export oriented local products should be doubled during the next five years, he said.



“In this period we have to attach a priority attention to the development of production entrepreneurship and attraction of direct investments as a driving force of the economy and increase the share of private capital in GDP by two times,” the president said.



Tajikistan is aimed at improving its investment climate and increasing the share of private capital in GDP fivefold by 2030.



“During the next 15 years the share of industry in GDP should be increased significantly and Tajikistan should be inverted into an industrial country,” the president said.