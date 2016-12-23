DUSHANBE (TCA) — Tajikistan’s National Development Strategy until 2030 is to be implemented in three phases, Avesta news agency reported with reference to the Tajik government.

The first phase covers the period 2016-2020, during which Tajikistan is to switch to a new economic development model with attraction of investments, increase in production to ensure import substitution, and export growth.



The second phase (2021-2025) will include accelerated development through investments.



The third phase (2026-2030) is aimed at innovative production diversification.



According to its authors, implementation of the National Development Strategy is to achieve Tajikistan’s three strategic objectives — energy security, the country’s connectivity and food security.



Two objectives — achieving energy security and the country’s connectivity — should be reached by 2025. After the full implementation of the Strategy, by 2030, the country’s electricity generation will increase from today’s 17 billion kilowatt-hours up to 45 billion kilowatt-hours per year.



It was earlier reported that the private sector is considered as the source of almost half of all funds required for implementation of Tajikistan’s National Development Strategy until 2030.



Around US $118 billion is required for the Strategy’s implementation, and according to its authors investments and the private sector would provide 47.5 percent or $56 billion of the total amount.



During the Strategy’s consideration in the lower house of the Tajik parliament on December 1, Parliament Speaker Shukurdjon Zukhurov drew the attention of the Strategy authors to the situation of the Tajik private sector and the difficulties it faces.



He said that should the taxation of the private sector not be changed and barriers to its development not be eliminated it would be very difficult to achieve the Strategy’s goal.