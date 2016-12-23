BISHKEK (TCA) — Kyrgyzstan President Almazbek Atambayev on December 23 held talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Bishkek. The talks focused on Iranian investments in the Kyrgyz economy, gradual introduction of visa-free travel between the two countries, and joint efforts to combat terrorism.

Atambayev and Rouhani oversaw the signing of the Program of long-term cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Iran for 2016-2026, the Kyrgyz presidential press service reported.



Atambayev said after the talks that the two countries should create joint ventures in various economic sectors.



“We have also expressed joint interest in construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad. It will be one of the main issues during my upcoming visits to Uzbekistan and China,” Atambayev said.



“We also fully support the initiative of building a railroad that would connect countries of the region — from China to Persian Gulf countries,” said Rouhani.



The Iranian President also emphasized the importance of creation of a free trade zone between Iran and Kyrgyzstan which is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union that comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.



Atambayev also said that Kyrgyzstan supports Iran's full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), whose member states are China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, while Iran has observer status.



Iran applied for full SCO membership in March 2008, but membership was denied due to UN sanctions against Iran over its nuclear program. After the UN sanctions were lifted in January this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced China’s support for Iran’s full membership in the SCO.