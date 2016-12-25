BISHKEK (TCA) — The Publisher’s note: Central Asia is an important geopolitical area between Europe, Russia and China. It is in Central Asia that world powers have confronted each other for centuries; it is here that China needs to succeed with its new Silk Road Belt for direct access to the Western markets; and it is here that a large wealth of raw materials has its origin. Every week thousands of news appears all over the world in printed and online media and it is quite understandable that many of them may escape the attention of busy readers. At The Times of Central Asia, we strongly believe that more information can better contribute to peaceful development and better knowledge of the region, and for this reason we are presenting this Weekly Digest of Central Asia which compiles what other media have reported during the past week.

KAZAKHSTAN



Kazakhstan and Israel are planning to jointly enter China’s food market



Kazakhstan is seeking to increase its agricultural and food exports to the huge market of China, and Kazakh producers have partnered with foreign, and now Israeli, companies to achieve that goal



December 20 — “Kazakhstan and Israel are planning to jointly enter China’s food market. At the Kazakh-Israeli business forum in Astana, the memorandum was signed on construction of a joint venture for the processing of poultry meat, products which will be exported to China. The cost of plant construction, according to the Israeli side, will total $5 million, and exports will total $10 million.” READ MORE: http://kazakh-tv.kz/en/view/news_kazakhstan/page_179001_kazakhstan-and-israel-are-planning-to-jointly-enter-china%E2%80%99s-food-market





Foreign experts forecast a significant economic growth in Kazakhstan



Both the Kazakh government and international experts agree that Kazakhstan will see an economic growth next year



Dec 20 — “Foreign experts forecast a significant economic growth in Kazakhstan. For instance, the International Monetary Fund will revise the growth forecast for the country’s economy to a positive side, according to the IMF mission chief in Kazakhstan, Mark Horton.” READ MORE: http://www.kazakh-tv.kz/en/view/news_kazakhstan/page_178998_foreign-experts-forecast-a-significant-economic-growth-in-kazakhstan





Kazakhstan’s Human Rights Crackdown



Kazakhstan is moving backward in terms of human rights and the rule of law situation



Dec 21 — “U .S. President-elect Donald Trump appears to believe that Kazakhstan’s 25-year history represents a “miracle.” Yet independence day celebrations on December 16 took place under the cloud of an economic crisis.” READ MORE: https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/asia/2016-12-21/kazakhstan-s-human-rights-crackdown





Ukraine seeks to bolster ties with Kazakhstan in industrial sector



In spite of the ongoing standoff between Russia and Ukraine, Kazakhstan is interested in broader economic cooperation with Kiev



December 22 — “Despite transportation hurdles and decreasing trade, Kazakhstan and Ukraine are interested in advancing cooperation in energy, metallurgy and machinery manufacturing. Bilateral trade has decreased over the last three years, especially in 2016, when Russia banned the transit of Ukrainian goods through its territory.” READ MORE: https://www.kyivpost.com/business/ukraine-seeks-bolster-ties-kazakhstan-industrial-sector.html





Kazakhstan Said to Weigh Its Biggest Bank Rescue Since 2009



Kazakhstan’s banking sector continues to be affected by the global financial crisis of 2009, and even the country’s largest banks still need the state support



Dec 23 — “Kazakhstan has extended an emergency loan to the country’s biggest bank, the first step in what could be a rescue that may reach 1.5 trillion tenge ($4.5 billion), according to people familiar with the plans. A bailout is among the alternatives under discussion between officials from Kazkommertsbank JSC and the central bank as Kazakhstan edges closer to its biggest bank rescue since the global financial crisis seven years ago led to $20 billion in debt restructurings by the country’s lenders.” READ MORE: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-12-22/kazakhstan-said-to-weigh-its-biggest-bank-rescue-since-2009





What Does Kazakhstan Have at Stake in Syria?



Analyst explains why Kazakhstan is eager to act as a moderator in the next round of Syria talks



Dec 24 — “On December 16, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the newest round of peace talks between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and opposition representatives could take place in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana. Moscow’s proposal received an enthusiastic response in Kazakhstan. Two days after Putin’s declaration, Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev released an official statement, which expressed strong support for Putin’s initiative.” READ MORE: http://thediplomat.com/2016/12/what-does-kazakhstan-have-at-stake-in-syria/





KYRGYZSTAN



China Southern eyes 49% stake in Air Kyrgyzstan



Although Kyrgyzstan’s air companies still remain on the EU blacklist of airlines prohibited to fly to the European Union, China’s airline company is seeking to buy a stake in a Kyrgyz air company



December 22 — “Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Transport, Zhamshitbek Kalilov, says China Southern Airlines (CZ, Guangzhou) has expressed an interest in acquiring equity in national carrier Air Kyrgyzstan (QH, Bishkek). ’Already we have received an official letter from China Southern Airlines on their willingness to buy a 49% stake in the state-owned airline, Air Kyrgyzstan,’ he was quoted by the Tazabek news agency during a government briefing on December 22. The news comes after the State Property Management Fund of Kyrgyzstan's (SPMFK) initial tender concerning the sale of a 49% stake in Air Kyrgyzstan, issued earlier this year, failed to garner any meaningful bids.” READ MORE: http://www.ch-aviation.com/portal/news/51875-china-southern-eyes-49-stake-in-air-kyrgyzstan





Russian State Duma approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on duty-free oil supplies



Kyrgyzstan is dependent on gasoiline and diesel imports, mainly from Russia, and duty-free supplies of Russian oil products would be a big help to the country



Dec 22 — “Agreement between the governments of the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic on cooperation in the sphere of oil and oil products supplies was today ratified by the State Duma. The agreement was signed in Bishkek on June 6, 2016. The document provides for duty-free supplies of oil and petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan for domestic consumption.” READ MORE: http://www.eng.24.kg/evraziasoyuz/183448-news24.html





Vladimir Putin speaks about difficulties of Kyrgyzstan



Kyrgyzstan is facing problems with the export of its agricultural products to EEU partners Russia and Kazakhstan, as Kyrgyz products often do not meet their phytosanitary standards



Dec 24 — “Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference about the difficulties in the relations of Kyrgyzstan with the EEU colleagues. According to him, in Kyrgyzstan there are still unresolved issues in the field of phytosanitary standards. In this part the country "has its complications" with Russia and Kazakhstan. Kyrgyzstan has unresolved issues on agriculture. Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to help "friends from Kyrgyzstan" in the establishment of phytosanitary systems.” READ MORE: http://www.eng.24.kg/evraziasoyuz/183486-news24.html





TAJIKISTAN



Belarus, Tajikistan eager to expand regional cooperation



As Tajikistan is weighing pros and cons of joining the Eurasian Economic Union, the country is extending economic ties with a EEU member, Belarus



December 22 — “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Tajikistan Oleg Ivanov visited the country's Sughd Oblast, BelTA learned from the website of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ambassador met with Sughd Oblast Governor Abdurahmon Qodiri and Khujand Mayor Sharif Sharifzoda. During the meeting the sides discussed the state and prospects of trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation between Belarus and Sughd Oblast at the regional level.” READ MORE: http://eng.belta.by/economics/view/belarus-tajikistan-eager-to-expand-regional-cooperation-97443-2016/





Tajikistan, Russia Mired in New Flights Battle



A dispute in talks between Moscow and Dushanbe over air service between the two countries does not contribute to better economic and people-to-people ties



Dec 24 — “With the New Year holidays approaching, Russia and Tajikistan have decided to engage in a fresh round of battle of flight bans. The dispute is sowing deep uncertainty among passengers and affecting those most vulnerable, the Tajik migrant laborers upon whom Tajikistan’s economy strongly depends.” READ MORE: http://www.eurasianet.org/node/81766





Remittance flows from Russia to Tajikistan reportedly decline 14.5% in Jan-Sep this year



As Tajikistan’s economy is much dependent on money Tajik labor migrants in Russia send home, their remittances have declined, negatively affecting the Tajik economy



Dec 22 — “In the third quarter of this year, remittance flows from the Russian Federation to Tajikistan have reportedly declined by 15.6 percent compared to the same period last year. According to Russia’s central bank, 652 million U.S. dollars have been sent through money transfer system to Tajikistan from the Russian Federation over the third quarter (July-September) of this year, which was 121 million U.S. dollars fewer than in the same period last year.” READ MORE: https://www.news.tj/en/news/tajikistan/economic/20161222/234650





TURKMENISTAN



Turkmenistan: Repressing Gulen supporters to cajole Erdogan?



Turkmen President Berdymukhammedov wants to maintain good relations with Turkey and Turkmen authorities are now cracking down on people linked to Erdogan’s opponent



Dec 20 — “Repressions are underway in Turkmenistan against former teachers and graduates of Turkish education institutions. They are accused of having communications with bodies and structures of an organisation allegedly under the Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen’s influence.” READ MORE: http://enews.fergananews.com/articles/2983





Turkmenistan increases LNG production



Turkmenistan is seeking to produce hydrocarbon products with higher added value in an effort to diversify its oil and gas sector



Dec. 20 — “Turkmenistan, the country with tremendous gas resources, has increased the production of liquefied gas. Turkmengas state concern, the biggest production and economic complex of the country, has produced 128,800 tons of LNG since early 2016, while the figure is higher than the one fixed in the target plan for the period.” READ MORE: http://www.azernews.az/region/106732.html





Stable growth of the main macroeconomic indices is registered in Turkmenistan



The government of Turkmenistan has reported steady economic growth, although independent Turkmen sources say the population is experiencing shortages of some food products



Dec 21 — “For 11 months of 2016, the GDP increased for 6.2 percent including in industry for 1.1 percent, construction for 4.4 percent, transport and communication sector for 10.4 percent, and in agriculture for 12 percent. The growth rate of production made in the country comparing with the same period of the last year made 103.4 percent.” READ MORE: http://turkmenistan.gov.tm/_eng/?id=7170





UZBEKISTAN



The Turkey-Uzbekistan Rapprochement



After the election of Uzbekistan’s new president, Tashkent’s ties with Ankara are expected to be improved



Dec 21 — “On November 17, 2016, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan grabbed the attention of Central Asia watchers by making a state visit to Uzbekistan. Even though Turkey-Uzbekistan relations have been strained in recent years, Erdogan’s decision to lay flowers at late Uzbek President Islam Karimov’s grave site and meeting with Uzbekistan’s acting president Shavkat Mirziyoyev (since elected president in his own right) represented a major step toward normalizing ties between Ankara and Tashkent.” READ MORE: http://thediplomat.com/2016/12/the-turkey-uzbekistan-rapprochement/





Uzbekistan-Tajikistan: game over, but what is the score?



Tajikistan has embarked on the construction of Rogun hydro power plant, a project opposed by downstream Uzbekistan. Will Tashkent’s attitude to the project change after the election of a new Uzbek president?



DECEMBER 19 — “Uzbekistan’s and Tajikistan’s independence in 1991 raised the Shakespearean “To be or not to be?” question concerning the ambitious construction of a dam on the mountainous Vakhsh river in Tajikistan, which would embody the Rogun Hydro Power Station. Uzbekistan – a downstream country – has permanently and vigorously rejected and resisted the project referring to numerous risks associated with Rogun for all downstream countries.” READ MORE: https://cacianalyst.org/publications/analytical-articles/item/13415-uzbekistan-tajikistan-game-over-but-what-is-the-score.html





Torture, prison for "illegal" religious materials



Human rights violations remain a relevant issue in Uzbekistan. Will the new President change the situation?



Dec 19 — “Courts have imprisoned two more foreign citizens - for five years and three years - for having Islamic sermons on their mobiles as they entered Uzbekistan. One was tortured. Three Tashkent Muslims were given suspended prison sentences, after the father of one was ‘severely tortured’.” READ MORE: http://www.forum18.org/archive.php?article_id=2241

Business council with Uzbekistan proposed



Pakistan and Uzbekistan are establishing a Joint Business Council to boost cooperation



Dec. 23 — “Com¬merce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Thursday the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Joint Business Council will be established to increase cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries. The minister said this while chairing a meeting with an Uzbek delegation headed by Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ulugbek Rozukulov.” READ MORE: https://www.dawn.com/news/1303887/business-council-with-uzbekistan-proposed





AFGHANISTAN



How Central Asian States Should React to New Spiral of Afghanistan Crisis



Central Asian countries are concerned about the possible spillover of the Afghan conflict across the Afghan border with Tajikistan



Dec 20 — “On December 19, 2016, the Valdai Discussion Club held a presentation of the report titled ‘A New Stage of the Afghan Crisis and Tajikistan’s Security’.” READ MORE: http://valdaiclub.com/events/posts/articles/how-central-asian-states-should-react-to-new-spiral-of-afghanistan/





Why America Failed in Afghanistan



A US expert analyzes mistakes the United States has made in Afghanistan



Dec 21 — “America for the past few years has tried in vain to extricate itself from Afghanistan. The fact is, however, try as we may, we seem to be pulled deeper into the situation. Our work with the Mujahedeen and Northern Alliance forces in defeating and driving Al Qaeda and Taliban forces out of the country within months of our entry into Operation Enduring Freedom seems a distant memory now.” READ MORE: http://www.hstoday.us/briefings/daily-news-analysis/single-article/special-analysis-why-america-failed-in-afghanistan/46ee0911084ff39d71b43454feefc954.html





Taliban: Peace Talks Not Possible Until Foreign 'Occupation' of Afghanistan Ends



As fighting continues in Afghanistan, the Taliban rejects a new UN call for Afghan peace talks



Dec 23 — “The Taliban has rejected latest United Nations calls for engaging in peace talks with the Afghan government, and instead demanded the world body pressure U.S.-led foreign troops to end their “occupation” of Afghanistan if the U.N. truly wants an end to the 15-year war.” READ MORE: http://www.voanews.com/a/taliban-says-peace-talks-not-possible-until-foreign-occupation-of-afghanistan-ends/3648205.html





Afghanistan: Big power disagreements add to instability



There is still a long road to peace and stability in worn-torn Afghanistan



Dec 24 — “Afghanistan has long suffered from interference by neighbouring and regional states. Despite the presence of international military forces, the donation of billions of dollars in aid, and commitments from the United States, United Nations, and NATO to uphold the development, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of this country, Afghanistan is still fragile and both internal and external factors have contributed to this stability.” READ MORE: https://www.lowyinstitute.org/the-interpreter/afghanistan-big-power-disagreements-add-instability





WORLD



From Cold War to Cyber War: The future of US-Russia relations



With Trump’s election as the new US President, there is a chance that Russia and the US would improve bilateral relations



Dec 21 — “Twenty-five years have now passed since the 1991 Christmas when George H. W. Bush announced from the Oval Office that the Soviet Union had ceased to exist and that the Cold War was over.” READ MORE: https://www.aspeninstitute.it/aspenia-online/article/cold-war-cyber-war-future-us-russia-relations





Violence Bolsters Erdogan’s Plan for More Presidential Power in Turkey



Turkish President Erdogan is taking another step aimed at consolidation of his power after the failed coup this year



Dec 22 — “Turkey is moving toward a referendum that if approved would give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan near absolute power—and every new terrorist attack is likely to increase his chances of winning the vote.” READ MORE: http://www.wsj.com/articles/turkey-violence-bolsters-erdogans-presidency-plan-1482402601