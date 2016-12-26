TASHKENT (TCA) — China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited said that it last week won the tender for the design, execution and completion of the project under a design, build and operate contract granted by Uzbekistan’s state-owned energy company Uzbekenergo regarding a 100 megawatt solar farm in the Samarkand Province of Uzbekistan.

The total sum of the contract is approximately US $147 million. Uzbekenergo is the investor of the project.



The project is mainly financed by the Asian Development Bank. The Chinese company said that the contract shows that Singyes Solar’s capabilities in the field of solar engineering, procurement and construction meet the international standards required by Uzbekenergo. This also reinforces the company’s strategy to follow the “One-Belt-One-Road” initiative as announced by the Chinese Government.



The main business of Singyes Solar includes environmental protection, renewable energy application and supply of new material.



The Samarkand Solar Power Project will help Uzbekistan — one of the most energy and carbon intensive countries in the world — tackle power outages, diversify its energy sources, and cut greenhouse gas emissions, the ADB earlier said. Nearly 90% of the country’s power is currently generated from fossil fuel-based plants and require major investments to replace or upgrade. The aging power network also suffers from high losses and the supply-demand gap has become acute in some areas including Samarkand.



Uzbekistan has high solar energy irradiance and the plant, which will use state-of-the-art photovoltaic technology, will help the Government of Uzbekistan expand the use of renewable energy in its power mix. The government is aiming to generate about 21% of all its energy needs from renewable sources, including solar, by 2031.



The overall potential of solar power generation in Uzbekistan exceeds 51 billion tons of oil equivalent.