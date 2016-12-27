ASHGABAT (TCA) — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Global Environment Fund (GEF) together with the national partner State Committee for Nature Protection of Turkmenistan have launched a new project “Support to the economic climate resilient livelihoods in agricultural communities in arid regions of Turkmenistan”, UNDP in Turkmenistan said.

The objective of the project is to create basis for economically sustainable livelihoods in the agricultural communities of Lebap and Dashoguz regions of Turkmenistan. The project aims to enable farmers of the regions to overcome the barriers that induce water stress and other environmental hazards in the agricultural sector.



“Agriculture and adaptation to the climate change is one of the priorities of the Government of Turkmenistan included into the national strategies and sectoral development plans. We have worked together with UNDP on a number of projects such as land degradation, ecological monitoring and analysis, and creating database on nature reserves and protection. The new project is very welcomed and is expected to give an impetus to greater cooperation,” said Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Nature Protection of Turkmenistan.



The project’s inception seminar took place last week with participation of more than 30 representatives of the government institutions, such as Ministry of Agriculture and Water Economy, Ministry of Economy and Development, Parliament of Turkmenistan, Union of Entrepreneurs, representatives of Lebap and Dashoguz regional authorities.



During the seminar participants discussed current and upcoming activity of UNDP/GEF projects in the sphere of climate change, building resilience of the local communities and introducing innovative methods and technologies for adaptation. Representatives of the government institutions delivered presentations on the performance of the agricultural sector of the economy and the influence of climate change on the farming systems in Turkmenistan.



“This project is seeking to introduce long-term solutions to help the Government meet its goals in mainstreaming climate change adaptation at the community and national levels. UNDP pays great attention to the topic of climate change because proper solutions help improve living conditions and economic performance, create safe environments and ensure sustainable development,” said Amangul Ovezberdyyeva, the Project Manager.