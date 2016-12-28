DUSHANBE (TCA) — China remains the largest foreign investor in the economy of Tajikistan, with Chinese investments accounting for 61.8 percent of the total foreign investments in the country in January-November 2016, Avesta news agency reported.

During the period, Tajikistan attracted US $695 million in foreign investments.



According to the Tajik State Committee of Investments and Public Property Management, the second-largest foreign investor in Tajikistan is Russia (13.8 percent), followed by Saudi Arabia (5.3 percent), Great Britain (4.3 percent), and the United States (2.6 percent).



Foreign direct investments (FDI) accounted for around $354 million of the total foreign investments during that period.



FDIs increased by 15 percent compared to the same period last year, the State Committee said.



Foreign direct investments were channeled to such sectors as industry, communications, construction, geological exploration, and mining.



Kodiri Kosim, the chairman of the State Committee of Investments and State Property Management of Tajikistan, said in August that Chinese investments in the Tajik economy had grown while Russian investments had been on the decline. In the first half of this year, Russian investments decreased by $28 million compared to the same period last year. The reason was the economic decline in Russia.



Kosim also said that Chinese investments were mainly directed at the finance sector, communications, geological prospecting, construction, production of oil products, and agriculture.