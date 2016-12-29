TASHKENT (TCA) — Construction of a new glass plant was recently started in cooperation with China's Ming Yuan Silu company in the Jizzakh free economic zone in Uzbekistan, the Jahon information agency reported.

The total cost of the project is about $110 million, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.



The first phase of the project will be commissioned in May 2017, and the full commissioning of the plant is scheduled for September 2019. This company will become the largest manufacturer and supplier of flat glass in Central Asia, Xinhua said.



With reference to Ming Yuan Silu President Li Xiangcheng, the news agency reported that production of the new plant will be supplied to bоth the local and foreign markets, which will contribute to an increase in foreign-currency earnings and creation of new jobs.



Jinji Daily, the print edition of the State Council of China, has reported that the project will establish major production base for deep processing and production of glass in the Jizzakh FEZ. In addition, it is planned to establish a regional trade center for building materials made of glass.



The Chinese newspaper also said that the project will be manufacturing "green", environmentally friendly products. The industrial chain of the new enterprise would contribute to the development of related industries in the region, such as mining, production of building materials, energy, maintenance of equipment, logistics, and transportation.