ASTANA (TCA) — One of the largest traders in the UAE is interested in importing Kazakh grain and leguminous products, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan reports.

The issue was discussed on December 28 at the meeting of the Managing Director-Director of the Agrarian Department at Atameken Rustem Kurmanov and Director of EMCO International Atik Ansari with Kazakhstani producers.



Kurmanov noted that EMCO International is a leading trading house in the city of Dubai (UAE), and now the Atameken’s Agrarian Department is exploring the possibility of imports of lentils, peas, chickpeas, barley and flax seeds from Kazakhstan.



Mr Atik Ansari said that EMCO International has an extensive network for the purchase and sale of agricultural products: sugar, rice, beans, spices, seeds, beans, nuts and cereals. And thanks to its advanced logistics infrastructure the company supplies these products not only to the UAE but the entire Middle East as well as India and the United States.



Ansari said he sees great export potential of Kazakhstani grain, legumes, and in particular lentils, not only to neighboring countries but also in the Middle East and India. In his words, his trading company has helped Russian producers to enter these markets, and today Russia is the sixth largest exporter of grain and legumes in the world.



Ansari said that EMCO International is ready to work with Kazakhstani suppliers by concluding futures contracts.



However, he emphasized that it is important to comply with quality requirements of buyers. “Products must comply with international standards," Ansari said.



The sides noted that Kazakhstani food is organic, and they view it as one of the key advantages.