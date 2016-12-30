DUSHANBE (TCA) — A donation ceremony involving Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security, Border Troops and Customs Service took place on 27 December emphasising successful co-operation between the OSCE Office in Tajikistan and the border agencies in 2016 as well as in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Tajik security forces, the OSCE Office in Tajikistan said.

The Office donated desktop computers to the State Committee for National Security and to the Border Troops, while desk computers and dosimeters were donated to the Customs Service.

Special equipment for the identification of forged travel documents was donated for installation at the Khujand International Airport.



The technical equipment is meant to complement training activities conducted over 2016, aimed at strengthening the professional capacities of Tajik border law enforcement agencies.



“The set of equipment for advanced document checking at border checkpoints will strengthen Tajik Border Troops’ capacity in their day-to-day work in identifying forged and counterfeit travel documents,” said the Head of the OSCE Office in Tajikistan Ambassador Tuula Yrjölä.



Mansurjon Umarov, the first Deputy Head of State Committee for National Security and National Border Coordinator said: “The State Committee for National Security expresses its sincere gratitude to the OSCE for the continued support in strengthening the border security of Tajikistan. Provided technical equipment will be used effectively for strengthening the state border.”