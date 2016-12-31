BISHKEK (TCA) — The Publisher’s note: Central Asia is an important geopolitical area between Europe, Russia and China. It is in Central Asia that world powers have confronted each other for centuries; it is here that China needs to succeed with its new Silk Road Belt for direct access to the Western markets; and it is here that a large wealth of raw materials has its origin. Every week thousands of news appears all over the world in printed and online media and it is quite understandable that many of them may escape the attention of busy readers. At The Times of Central Asia, we strongly believe that more information can better contribute to peaceful development and better knowledge of the region, and for this reason we are presenting this Weekly Digest of Central Asia which compiles what other media have reported during the past week.

KAZAKHSTAN



NB revoked Kazinvestbank’s license



Kazakhstan’s banking system shows signs of instability as a local, yet small, bank has lost its license



Dec 28 — “JSC Kazinvestbank has been revoked of its licence, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the National Bank.” READ MORE: http://lenta.inform.kz/en/nb-revoked-kazinvestbank-s-license_a2983923





Kazakhstan to start working in UN Security Council from January



Kazakhstan will now be able to better represent Central Asia’s interests in the UN



Dec 29 — “From January 1, 2017, Kazakhstan will officially become the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. Kazakhstan’s delegation will be part of in the key international organization’s main body for two years. As a member of the Security Council, Kazakhstan will represent the interests of the whole Central Asia and intends to draw the attention of the global community to the regional problems.” READ MORE: http://kazakh-tv.kz/en/view/news_kazakhstan/page_179457_kazakhstan-to-start-working-in-un-security-council-from-january





Kazakhstan grain output reaches 23.7 million tonnes



Kazakhstan has increased its grain production, remaining a major grain exporter



Dec 29 — “Grain production in Kazakhstan reached 23.7 million tonnes this year, almost 4 million tonnes more than the previous year, according to the Kazakhstan government.” READ MORE: http://www.world-grain.com/articles/news_home/World_Grain_News/2016/12/Kazakhstan_grain_output_reache.aspx?ID=%7B22B3225C-953D-4BB9-81EE-871704E0CF60%7D&cck=1





After Ups and Downs of 2016, Kazakhstan Ready and Optimistic for 2017



In its editorial, The Astana Times reviews 2016 results and presents an outlook for 2017



Dec 30 — “The year 2016 will go down as one of the most unpredictable and volatile years in recent history. The election of Donald Trump – which few anticipated – as well as the unexpected outcome of the UK’s referendum on its EU membership, have surprised everyone. On a global scale, the world has faced many challenges. There was the outbreak of the Zika virus in South America before the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Terrorism has continued to plague the whole world, while conflicts in the Middle East continue to cause suffering and destruction. The global economy has remained volatile. Kazakhstan has not been immune from some of these global challenges.” READ MORE: http://astanatimes.com/2016/12/after-ups-and-downs-of-2016-kazakhstan-ready-and-optimistic-for-2017/





Kazakhstan: Former Head of Security Services Detained



Another former high-ranking government official has been detained in Kazakhstan. The list of officials convicted in the country already includes ministers and a former prime minister



Dec 30 — “The former head of Kazakhstan’s security services, a long-time associate of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, has been detained on suspicion of leaking state secrets and abuse of office.” READ MORE: http://www.eurasianet.org/node/81796





KYRGYZSTAN



Kyrgyzstan: what will happen to dollar in 2017. Expert opinions



Kyrgyzstan’s currency, the som, remains the most stable currency in Central Asia



Dec 28 — “Experts believe that dollar won't play dirty trick in the year of the Rooster. There also will be no repeat of the situation when Kyrgyzstan started 2016 with the dollar rate of 76 soms.” READ MORE: http://www.eng.24.kg/finansy/183546-news24.html





Kazakhstan to provide first $7.5 mln tranche to Kyrgyzstan to improve customs infrastructure



Kyrgyzstan receives assistance to better adapt to the requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union



Dec 29 — “Kazakhstan will allocate first $7.5 million for construction and equipping customs infrastructure facilities and modernization of testing laboratories.” READ MORE: http://www.inform.kz/en/kazakhstan-to-provide-first-7-5-mln-tranche-to-kyrgyzstan-to-improve-customs-infrastructure_a2984382





Russia ratifies agreement on oil supply to Kyrgyzstan



Kyrgyzstan, a country dependent on imported fuel, will import Russian oil products duty-free



Dec 29 — “Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has signed the law on ratification of the agreement with Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in the supply of oil and oil products.” READ MORE: http://en.trend.az/casia/kyrgyzstan/2704146.html





TAJIKISTAN



Russia wants to boost air force presence in Tajikistan



As the situation in neighboring Afghanistan deteriorates and China’s military influence in Tajikistan grows, Russia is seeking to increase its air force presence in the country



Dec 27 — “Russia wants to expand its air force deployment to Tajikistan and is in talks with Dushanbe for joint use of an air base in the former Soviet republic, the Russian ambassador to Dushanbe said on Tuesday.” READ MORE: http://www.reuters.com/article/us-tajikistan-russia-airbase-idUSKBN14G0WZ





Tajikistan supports abolition of visa regime with Uzbekistan



Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have begun improving economic relations after the election of the new Uzbek President on December 4



Dec 28 — “Tajikistan supports the abolition of visa regime with Uzbekistan, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said. He made the remarks at the meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Rustam Azimov.” READ MORE: http://en.trend.az/casia/tajikistan/2703582.html





Russia’s investments in Tajikistan declining, say Russian ambassador



Russian investments in Tajikistan decline as China remains the largest foreign investor in the country



Dec 28 — “Russian investments in Tajikistan are declining, Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan, Igor Lyakin-Frolov, told reporters in Dushanbe on December 27. According to him, one of the main reasons for that are high tax rates, especially in the telecommunications sphere.” READ MORE: https://www.news.tj/en/news/tajikistan/politics/20161228/234860





TURKMENISTAN



Fight against price tags launched in Turkmenistan



As the government reports economic growth, Turkmenistan has seen shortages of basic food products in recent months



Dec 25 — “The financial crisis, which is underway in Turkmenistan, has grown into a food crisis. All across the country people stand in huge queues in an attempt to buy cigarettes, oil, chicken drums, eggs and other food products.” READ MORE: http://en.chrono-tm.org/2016/12/fight-against-price-tags-launched-in-turkmenistan/





Belarus to commission mining and processing factory in Turkmenistan by 31 March 2017



Turkmenistan is pursuing its economic diversification policy, aiming at producing and exporting products other than natural gas



Dec 28 — “Belarus intends to finish building the Garlyk mining and processing factory by 31 March 2017.” READ MORE: http://eng.belta.by/economics/view/belarus-to-commission-mining-and-processing-factory-in-turkmenistan-by-31-march-2017-97575-2016/





Nine Candidates Register To Run In Turkmenistan's Presidential Election



Turkmenistan is heading for another presidential election with a predictable outcome



Dec 28 — “Nine candidates have registered to run in Turkmenistan's presidential election on February 12, media reported on December 27.” READ MORE: http://www.rferl.org/a/nine-candidates-run-turkmenistan-presidential-election/28201082.html





Railway to connect Iran to Central Asian states



A new railroad may soon connect China to the Persian Gulf through Central Asia



Dec 28 — “RAI deputy has reported on negotiations for launching railroad connection among Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. Mir-Hassan Mousavi, Deputy of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) made the remarks saying ‘the talks have kicked off in line with outcomes of President Rouhani’s recent visit to Central Asian countries’.” READ MORE: http://en.mehrnews.com/news/122342/Railway-to-connect-Iran-to-Central-Asian-states





UZBEKISTAN



Uzbekistan to join CPEC



Landlocked Uzbekistan may join a corridor linking the country to China and Pakistan



Dec 26 — “In his meeting with deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan, prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that he wants Uzbekistan to join China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as early as possible. Uzbekistan, a landlocked country of central Asia, therefore, must take a decision in this regard as early as possible.” READ MORE: http://www.brecorder.com/articles-a-letters/187/117330/





Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan makes up $429m



Uzbekistan and Afghanistan expand their trade and economic ties



Dec 26 — “December 26 saw the second meeting of the Joint Commission on trade, energy and transport between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.” READ MORE: http://news.uzreport.uz/news_4_e_147099.html





Pakistan urges Uzbekistan to explore textile ventures



Pakistan shows interest in cooperation with the textile sector of Uzbekistan, one of the world’s largest cotton producers



Dec 28 — “Pakistan has urged Uzbekistan to explore options for textile joint ventures in the country with an aim to open up new avenues in regional trade in both economies. Khurram Dastgir Khan, minister of commerce of Pakistan said that there is great trade potential between both nations and the current bilateral trade does not reflect the true potential.” READ MORE: http://www.fibre2fashion.com/news/textile-news/pakistan-urges-uzbekistan-to-explore-textile-ventures-203279-newsdetails.htm





AFGHANISTAN



Officials Count Around 30,000 War Dead in Afghanistan This Year



The death toll of the Afghan conflict remains high as fighting continues in the war-torn country



Dec 25 — “Hostilities in Afghanistan have left around 30,000 people dead and as many wounded, mostly insurgents, according to the latest official estimates. As of Sunday, counter-insurgency operations conducted by Afghan police and military forces around the country had left more than 18,500 "enemy" fighters dead and wounded 12,000 more, according to defense and interior ministry officials.” READ MORE: http://www.voanews.com/a/officials-count-around-30000-war-dead-in-afghanistan-this-year/3650044.html





Pakistan, China, Russia agree to expand talks on Afghanistan



Kabul expressed its dissatisfaction with Russia-China-Pakistan talks on Afghanistan in Moscow without Afghan representatives



Dec 28 — “Russia, China and Pakistan on Tuesday agreed to expand their tripartite consultations on Afghan conflict and include other countries, including Afghanistan, after Kabul objected to its absence from the regional discussions.” READ MORE: http://www.dawn.com/news/1304931/pakistan-china-russia-agree-to-expand-talks-on-afghanistan





Making the Case for Afghanistan: Why Now Is Not the Time to Abandon the Country



An opinion piece analyzes the current developments in Afghanistan



Dec 29 — “In a year filled with blockbuster headlines, Afghanistan remained under the radar for much of 2016. That is, of course, not necessarily a bad thing, but plenty of newsworthy issues remain—only on December 21 did Taliban gunmen attack the Kabul home of a member of parliament, killing eight people.” READ MORE: http://europe.newsweek.com/making-case-afghanistan-now-not-time-abandon-country-535831?rm=eu





WORLD



Putin Says Syria Cease-Fire Deal Signed, Russia And Turkey 'Guarantors'



The Syrian government and opposition have signed a cease-fire agreement, paving the way to beginning peace talks in the country



Dec 29 — “Russian President Vladimir Putin says the Syrian government and its opponents have signed an agreement on a nationwide cease-fire and a declaration expressing willingness to begin peace talks. Putin said on December 29 that a document outlining measures to implement the cease-fire was also signed.” READ MORE: http://www.rferl.org/a/turkey-russia-syria-cease-fire/28203509.html





Turkey slides towards authoritarian rule as commission approves plan to increase powers for President Erdogan



Turkish President Erdogan has made yet another step towards consolidation of his power



Dec 30 — “A parliamentary commission has approved constitutional reforms that would substantially increase the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. International observers have raised alarm over the prospect of executive powers for Turkey's increasingly authoritarian leader after tens of thousands of arrests following an attempted coup in July.” READ MORE: http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/turkey-increase-executive-powers-president-recep-tayyip-erdogan-authoritarian-rule-government-a7501666.html