ASTANA (TCA) — The United Nations Security Council on December 31 unanimously adopted a resolution supporting the efforts by Russia and Turkey to end violence in Syria and “jumpstart a political process” for the war-torn country.

A cease-fire agreement brokered by Moscow and Ankara was signed on December 29 by the Syrian Government and opposition.



The resolution also said that the UN Security Council “takes note of” the documents issued by Russia and Turkey about the agreements the two countries have brokered, including a nationwide ceasefire and a plan to convene political talks in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, between the Syrian Government and opposition groups, in January.



The Council “looks forward to” the meeting in Astana, viewing it as “an important part of the Syrian-led political process”, the resolution said.



In its statement on December 30, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said it welcomes the agreements on ceasefire in the entire territory of Syria and the readiness of the Syrian Government and the armed opposition to engage in peace negotiations guaranteed by Russia and Turkey.



“It is important that the plan was supported by United Nations and Arab League Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura,” the ministry said.



The ministry confirmed the readiness announced earlier by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to host such negotiations in Astana, saying that “we understand that the negotiations can be held only provided consistent compliance with the ceasefire regime is ensured”.



Kazakhstan is ready to further facilitate such efforts of the international community, including as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council holding the post from January 1, 2017, till December 31, 2018, the foreign ministry said.