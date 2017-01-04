TASHKENT (TCA) — Starting from 1 January 2017, the government of Uzbekistan has raised excise duties for alcoholic products, beer, and cigarettes produced in the country by an average of 23 percent, Novosti Uzbekistana news agency reports.

By the Uzbek President’s decree the excise duty on ethyl alcohol has been raised by 25 percent up to 6,275 Uzbek soums ($1.9), on natural wine by 5 percent to 6,358 soums ($2), on cognac by 27 percent to 58,265 soums ($18.2), on vodka by 25 percent to 43,246 soums ($13.5), and on beer by 25 percent to 5,133 soums ($2) per one decaliter.



The excise duty on filter and non-filter cigarettes has been raised 1.3-fold, up to 28,794 soums ($11.7) per a thousand cigarettes.



The excise duties for imported alcoholic products and cigarettes in 2017 will remain at last year’s level, and will be $3 per decaliter for beer, $6 for wine, $7 for vodka, $14.5 for cognac, and $18.2 per a thousand cigarettes.



The government of Uzbekistan plans to collect in all excise duties this year a total of 30.26 trillion soums ($9.4 billion) or 68 percent of the country’s total state budget revenues.



Also from January 1, the government has introduced new tax rates for the consumption of gasoline, diesel fuel, and liquefied gas by motor vehicles.



In particular, the tax for gasoline and diesel fuel has been raised by 130 soums (up to 465 soums) per liter.



Despite the increased rate, retail prices for gasoline have remained unchanged.