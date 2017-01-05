TASHKENT (TCA) — The Uzbek-South Korean joint venture O'zErae Climate Control has been producing heating radiators for the Russian UAZ Patriot vehicles, the Jahon information agency reported.

"The partnership agreement with Russia was signed in July 2016. Since that time, 15,300 radiators have been produced and exported to Russia," said the company’s Director General Nodirjon Ahmedov.



The joint venture was founded in 2010 on the basis of an inactive dyeing and finishing mill of a cotton plant in the Аndijan region. Through a $22.5 million bank loan, the facilities were renovated, modern high-tech equipment by South Korean, Japanese and Chinese manufacturers was delivered and installed.



The joint venture’s major founders are Uzbekistan’s automotive company UzAvtosanoat (57 percent) and South Korea’s Erae CS Limited (40 percent).



The joint venture produces Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning module and Cooling Radiator and Fan Motor module.



The main purchaser of the JV’s products is GM-Uzbekistan automobile manufacturing company.



Today, O'zErae Climate Control produces more than 40 components for Spark, Matiz, Damas, Nexia, Aveo, Lacetti, and Cobalt car models manufactured by GM-Uzbekistan.



Uzbekistan has been paying big attention to the full-fledged domestic car production through intensive localization processes. Domestic companies have already established the production of nearly 1,000 car parts and components. Several dozens of investment projects are currently underway in this direction. The businesses that are involved in the Program of Production Localization are provided with the most favorable conditions, significant tax and customs privileges.