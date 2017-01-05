DUSHANBE (TCA) — Tajikistan exported more than 256 thousand tons of cement for US $13.8 million to Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan in January-November 2016, Avesta news agency reported with reference to the Tajik government.

Commissioning of new cement producing facilities in the past two years has helped Tajikistan to minimize the import of cement and start its export to neighboring countries.



Tajikistan now has 12 cement plants which altogether produced more than 1.8 million tons of cement in January-November 2016, 525 thousand tons more than in the same period in 2015.



The total production capacity of Tajikistan’s cement plants is four million tons per year, but they now work depending on the domestic consumption and demand and export opportunities.



Tajikistan’s annual demand for cement is estimated at 3 million-3.5 million tons.



It was earlier reported that in 2016, Tajikistan planned to produce more than 1.5 million tons of cement.



In 2015, Tajikistan produced 1.4 million tons of cement, 262 thousand tons more than in 2014.



In August 2016, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon inaugurated a large cement plant of Jung-Tsai Mohir Cement Co. Ltd. located in the Yovon district.



The new plant was built at the initiative of Tajik entrepreneur Bahriddin Jurahonov on an area of 22 hectares. 958 million somoni of investments have been channeled for the construction of the plant, 35 percent of which was the contribution of domestic entrepreneurs and the remaining 65 percent was foreign investments.



The annual production capacity of the plant is 1.2 million tons of cement.