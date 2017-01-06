ASHGABAT (TCA) — At the initiative of President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, 2017 has been declared the Year of Health and Inspiration in Turkmenistan, the country’s official online newspaper Turkmenistan: the Golden Age reported.

Support of socially important projects including the involvement of Turkmen children into sports, raising civic consciousness and patriotism, and moral development of the younger generation are among the main objectives of the Year of Health and Inspiration.



Mass physical training and sports movement, provision of sanitary and ecological standards, improvement of the structure and variety of the domestic food market, as well as the conditions of work, education, life and rest of the people, increase of the prestige of the family, adoption of moral values and principles of a healthy life style will be priority directions of the social policy of the state.



An important aspect of the Year of Health and Inspiration is sports and physical education, as the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games will be held in the Turkmen capital Ashgabat in September 2017. Athletes from 62 countries will compete for medals in 21 sport events at the Games.



The sports industry is a dynamically developing sector that is turning into a new branch of the national economy, which is proven by huge investments in the development of different sports and related infrastructure in the country.