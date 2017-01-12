TASHKENT (TCA) — On January 9 and 10, the United States and German Embassies in Uzbekistan supported a two-day workshop in Tashkent focused on cyber security strategy and best practices. The event was organized by the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies and featured subject matter experts from Azerbaijan, Germany, Portugal, Poland, Ukraine, and the United States, the US Embassy in Tashkent said.

The purpose of this Marshall Center workshop was to increase the understanding of the strategies, policies, international best-practices and whole-of-society approaches needed to enhance national security in the area of cyber. The two-day workshop consisted of presentations by subject matter experts, interactive panel discussions, and one-on-one discussions. The experts assembled are part of a concerted effort to help enable strategies, by assisting others nations with their own efforts to promote norms, build international security, fight cybercrime, strengthen internet public policy and governance, and protect internet infrastructure from cyber threats that hinder the economic and social potential of the internet.



Over twenty Uzbek officials, representing a range of government organizations with responsibilities related to cyber security and cyber sector development, took part in the event. This is the third George C. Marshall Cyber Workshop to be held in the country with the first taking place in 2015.