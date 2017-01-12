TASHKENT (TCA) — Uzbekistan has lifted a ban on the export of 12 types of products starting from January 1, 2017.

The ban was lifted by the decree of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan Today news agency reports.



The export ban was lifted for grain (wheat, rye, oats, rice, corn, buckwheat), bakery products, flour and cereals, cattle and poultry, meat and edible meat offal, edible offal home poultry, sugar, antiques (paintings, sculptures, etc.), vegetable oil, leather, fur skins (including karakul), waste and scrap of non-ferrous metals, silk cocoons, raw silk, silk waste, as well as waste, parings and scrap of polyethyleneterephthalate.



In recent years the government of Uzbekistan has taken measures to increase the country’s export, with a focus on agricultural products.



Today, Uzbekistan exports more than 180 kinds of fresh and processed fruit and vegetable products to more than 80 countries. In 2016, the country planned to export more than 1.27 million tons of fruit and vegetables worth $1.37 billion. By the end of 2020, the government intends to increase the export of fresh and processed fruit and vegetables more than 2.7-fold, including canned food, concentrates, and juices 2.5-fold.



It was earlier reported that last November, Uzbekistan started the export of home electronics of the Artel trademark (TV-sets and refrigerators) to Ukraine.



Jahon information agency earlier reported that Uzbekistan’s joint stock company Uzeltekhsanoat (Uzbek Electrotechnical Industry) planned to use investments worth about US $1 billion until 2030 to increase domestic production of household appliances and home electronics fivefold. A significant part of the output is meant for export to neighboring countries.