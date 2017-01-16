DUSHANBE (TCA) — Tajikistan has fully cancelled electricity rationing. Starting from January 14, Tajik consumers will be provided with electricity 24 hours a day.

In his address to the nation on January 13, Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon said the move became possible due to the launch and operation of Dushanbe thermal electric power plant #2, other new power generating facilities, and sufficient water reserves in the reservoirs of Tajikistan’s hydro power plants.



At the same time, the President called on the Tajik citizens to rationally use and save electricity, and pay electricity bills on time.



On January 5, Tajikistan cancelled daytime electricity rationing and started to provide uninterrupted electricity supply from 5 am until 10 pm every day.



The authorities then explained the move owed to the operation of Dushanbe thermal electric power plant #2 and the better than last year water flow in the Vakhsh river. Due to favorable weather conditions, the water flow in Vakhsh had grown, increasing the water level in the reservoir of the Nurek hydroelectric power plant, the largest power plant in Tajikistan.



Tajikistan introduced electricity rationing starting from November 1.



Only the capital, Dushanbe, and regional capitals were exempted from the rationing scheme.



About 98 percent of Tajikistan's electricity is produced by hydropower plants, but cold weather in winters lowers the water level of rivers used by the hydropower plants, leading to a drop in electricity production.



Tajikistan has introduced electricity rationing every winter since the early 1990s.



In October 2016, Tajikistan started the construction of the Rogun hydro power plant’s dam, a massive project that, if completed, would be the world's tallest and should give Tajikistan a stable energy supply.



Authorities say the Rogun Dam will be able to provide electricity for the whole country, and could also provide parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan with cheap electricity.



Italian construction company Salini Impregilo won a $3.9 billion contract to build the dam.



The plan is to have two of the six turbines of the Rogun hydro power plant start producing electricity for sale by 2018. The first turbine is to go into service in August 2018, followed by the second one in October of the same year.



Once completed, the Rogun power plant will have 6 turbines of 600 MW each with a total installed capacity of 3,600 MW.