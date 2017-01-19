ASTANA (TCA) — Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin held talks with H.H. Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates on January 17 to discuss implementation of bilateral agreements reached at the highest level during Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s visit to the UAE on January 15-16, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

The sides confirmed readiness to develop joint projects in the energy, petrochemical, nuclear, transport, logistics, military and technical spheres.



Kazakhstan’s Holding Baiterek and Mubadala Development Company PJSC agreed to establish a mutual investment platform for co-financing of infrastructure and other projects in Kazakhstan and neighboring countries in the near future.



The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and the UAE discussed the possibility of participation of the parties in the construction of a petrochemical complex in Kazakhstan.



National Railways Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and UAE’s national railway company Etihad Rail discussed implementation of joint infrastructure projects in the UAE, as well as in third countries.



The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) expressed its desire to develop bilateral relations with Kazakhstan’s national atomic company Kazatomprom in the field of peaceful uses of nuclear energy.



The UAE side also expressed its interest to consider investing in the infrastructure of military training centers of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.



During his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, on January 15, President Nazarbayev met with the business community of the UAE in Abu Dhabi and invited UAE companies to actively participate in implementation of Kazakhstan’s industrialization program, assuring that Kazakhstan is prepared to provide its in-depth capital investment support.