DUSHANBE (TCA) — The World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, Mr. Cyril Muller, met with Tajik government counterparts and partners from the development community and private sector during his brief visit to Dushanbe on January 17-18. In his discussions, Mr. Muller reconfirmed the World Bank’s commitment to support further economic development in Tajikistan through providing more resources for investments as well as advice on sectoral reforms needed to ensure sustainable economic growth and the wellbeing of the population, the World Bank said.

“The World Bank Group stands ready to continue its support to Tajikistan in its economic development, and will be increasing available funding for the country in the next few years,” said Mr. Muller at a press briefing following a meeting with the President of Tajikistan. “We are looking forward to working together with the Government of Tajikistan to address challenges in the energy sector and promote economic growth through creation of jobs for the population.”



Mr. Muller also discussed planned projects for this fiscal year, for which the World Bank has allocated US $217 million of financing from the International Development Association. The planned projects will support efforts to provide a reliable electricity supply, improve irrigation, enhance disaster risk management, and mitigate the impacts of the current economic slowdown. All these efforts will be central to the World Bank’s mission in Tajikistan to support higher living standards for all the people. Among the planned projects is the rehabilitation of the Nurek Hydro Power Plant, which will help increase much needed electricity supply for residents of the country. The project is now under discussion with the Government of Tajikistan and other development partners.



Currently, the World Bank is financing 23 projects in Tajikistan, with a net commitment of US$369.3 million. The projects aim to support economic growth through private sector development, while also investing in improvement of public services such as education, health, municipal services and social protection.