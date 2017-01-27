ALMATY (TCA) — Kaynar-AKB, the only manufacturer of automobile batteries in Kazakhstan, is expanding its sales markets abroad. The company has begun exporting its products to the African continent and has delivered the first batch of its BARS Asia batteries to Benin, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan reported on January 26.

Kaynar-AKB said the company has a partner with a network of stores in Benin, through which it will sell its batteries in the country.



"The people of Africa praised the quality and reliability of batteries made at the Kazakhstan plant. The staff of Kaynar-AKB has a big goal: to gain a foothold on the African market," said the chairman of the company’s supervisory board Kuanish Azhmaganbetov.



Last year, Kaynar-AKB produced more than 1 million 884 thousand batteries and provided 90 percent of Kazakhstan’s market with domestic batteries. There was a re-branding of Kainar and Bars batteries, which are currently exported to China. The company now plans to enter the European market. An agreement was recently signed for the export of Kazakh batteries to Poland.



To date, the main sales markets for the Kazakh battery plant are the CIS countries, as well as some non-CIS countries, as the company’s products meet the requirements of key international standards of Europe, Russia, and Japan.



In 2016, Kaynar-AKB won the right to an umbrella brand "Uly Dala Eli", which is presented annually to the best exporters of the country.