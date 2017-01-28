ALMATY (TCA) — At a ceremony on January 27 in Almaty, the U.S. Mission to Kazakhstan handed over a Huey II Helicopter worth $7 million to the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan. This is the fourth Huey helicopter provided to Kazakhstan through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales Program. U.S. Ambassador George Krol, U.S. Consul General Mark Moody, U.S. Defense Attaché Colonel Ron Hogan, and leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan participated in the ceremony, the U.S. Consulate General in Almaty said.

This project was a joint defense venture between the United States and Kazakhstan. The United States donated the airframe and a significant portion of the funding to upgrade the helicopter to a modern Huey II model. The Huey helicopter is one of the most successful aircraft programs of all time and is used today in the United States and abroad. The Huey II model is more powerful and extremely versatile than its predecessor. It is equipped with modern avionics and new rescue equipment. It can be used to support international exercises, medical evacuations, and other defense missions.



“We are proud of our cooperation with Kazakhstan on defense issues,” said U.S. Ambassador George Krol. “Kazakhstan has become an important partner in regional and global security. This new helicopter will enable the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan to strengthen its security and increase its capacity to conduct exercises.”