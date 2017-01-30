TASHKENT (TCA) — Uzbekistan signed export contracts for US $151.2 million during the international agriculture fair “Green Week-2017” which was held on January 20-29 in Berlin (Germany), the Jahon information agency reports with reference to the press service of Uzagroexport.

The Uzbek delegation at the fair included entrepreneurs and farmers, regional and district governors, representatives of processing and exporting companies of Uzbekistan, and was headed by the Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources of Uzbekistan.



During the seven days of the fair, representatives of Uzbekistan signed mid- and long-term contracts, as well as export contracts worth US $151.2 million for the supply of fresh and processed fruit and vegetable products to European and other countries.



The agreements on the export of fruit and vegetables were signed with Germany, Great Britain, Latvia, South Korea, India, China, UAE, and Turkey.



The Uzbek delegation held talks with government officials and agri-industrial companies of Germany and other states. During the negotiations, foreign companies received information on the economic development of Uzbekistan, measures adopted by the Government for modernization and re-equipment of industrial enterprises, including in the agriculture sector, and further improvement of the investment climate in Uzbekistan.



The Uzbek delegation visited German companies which process agricultural products, produce equipment and packaging materials.



During the exhibition, the Uzbek companies held talks with representatives of foreign companies, including the Same Deutz-Fahr, Euro Asia, Abgeordnetenhaus, Tampico Trading Gmbh (Germany), GlobusMax (Poland), Better International Trade, Florry Business LP (UK), Leonard-Service (Russia), Urumqi Tongyale International Trade, Xinjiang Bari Import & Export Trading Co Ltd (China), Go Nuts & Fruits FZE (UAE), Avietes (Lithuania), Befresh (Israel), Greenfield Agro, SHRI NIWAS dALL & BESAN MILL (India), and Seolim Trading Co LTD (South Korea).