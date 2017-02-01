ASTANA (TCA) — The Kazakh Government meeting on January 31 discussed implementation of the instructions given by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his annual address to the nation earlier on the same day, in which he outlined the main priorities of the country's economic development for the near future, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

The head of state outlined five priorities.



The first priority is accelerated technological modernization of the economy.



The second priority is drastic improvement and expansion of the business environment.



The third priority is ensuring macroeconomic stability.



The fourth priority is qualitative improvement of human capital.



The fifth priority is institutional reforms, security, and fighting corruption.



To implement these priorities, Kazakhstan Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev gave specific instructions to ministries and government agencies.



Sagintayev noted that President Nazarbayev had instructed the Government to carry out the third stage of modernization of Kazakhstan. The main objective here is the creation of new industries at the intersection of traditional sectors and services using digital technology.



"We are talking about the development of such promising sectors as 3D-printing, online commerce, mobile banking, industrial Internet, digital services in the field of professional services. To this end, the President instructed to develop the Digital Kazakhstan program and adapt our legislation to stimulate the development of IT-technologies," Sagintayev said.



Sagintayev noted that along with the development of new industries, the President set the task to develop the traditional basic industries. The main factor here is the widespread introduction of elements of the fourth industrial revolution.



"It is necessary to determine the main directions for practical implementation of elements of the ‘Industry 4.0’ [plan], including implementation of pilot projects in the industrial and infrastructure sectors," Sagintayev said.



The Prime Minister stressed that the task is to increase non-oil exports by half by 2025, through intensifying the work on removing trade barriers to Kazakhstan's goods in foreign markets.



The Prime Minister also gave instructions on further development of logistics infrastructure, mining and agro-industrial complexes.



Sagintayev noted that according to the instructions of the Head of State, domestic agriculture should become a driver of Kazakhstan’s economic growth.



"We can find its niche in the global food markets, producing organically grown foods. The ‘Made in Kazakhstan’ brand should be associated with environmentally friendly products. We have already developed approaches to the new principle of distribution of subsidies and the creation of cooperatives, using the potential of private farms, as well as increased productivity. This whole set of tasks to be implemented under the new State Program on development of agro-industrial complex," Sagintayev said.



The Prime Minister emphasized that one of the most important strategic objectives is to ensure that the contribution of small and medium-sized businesses to Kazakhstan’s GDP reach at least 50% by 2050.



He ordered the Ministry of National Economy jointly with the Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken to develop a system of business deregulation measures until July 1.