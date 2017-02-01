ASTANA (TCA) — A contract signed between Kazakhstan’s Astana Yutariya Ltd and Turkey’s Güzelce Makina opens up new prospects for the Kazakh light industry, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan reported on January 31.

Astana Yutariya is the leader of the Zhasampaz consortium of domestic producers of light industry products, and Güzelce Makina is one of Turkey's leading manufacturers of automated high-tech sewing equipment.



The contract signed is part of investment cooperation between the consortium Zhasampaz and National Company Kazakhstan Engineering.



The consortium and the national company earlier signed a long-term contract for the supply of clothing for the needs of the Kazakh Defense Ministry. According to the agreement Zhasampaz will localize production in Kazakhstan, create new industrial enterprises, and revive troubled state projects with the aim of import substitution.



The program is aimed at increasing the local content in the raw materials for the performance of state defense order for clothing and equipment and the organization of a full production cycle in the territory of Kazakhstan.



"The choice in favor of Güzelce Makina was made for several reasons,” said General Director of Astana Yutariya Ltd Saule Shauenova. “The contract provides not only for the supply of equipment — our foreign partner is developing a project for the organization of new production, provides the full range of consulting services: equipment installation and commissioning, personnel training, the introduction of technology and organization of work according to EU standards."



CFO of Yutariya Ltd Ivan Ivashchenko said the planned production capacity is 100 thousand men's suits per year.



“In 2018, we intend to export to the Russian market first, then to European markets," said Ivashchenko, adding that the production of men's suits is probably the most time-consuming process in the light industry in terms of design technology.