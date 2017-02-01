ASTANA (TCA) — Kazakhstan’s national railways company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) pilot refrigerating container has delivered fruit and vegetable products from Uzbekistan to Russia through the territory of Kazakhstan, the KTZ press service said on January 31.

The route passed through the territory of Uzbekistan from Samarkand city, then through Kazakhstan cities Almaty and Semey with entry to Russian territory at the border station Lokot.



A special container, which maintains the required temperature for the shipment of perishable goods, reached its destination in five days. The average speed on the territory of Kazakhstan was about 1,000 km a day, and on the territory of Russia - 300 km per day. The cargo arrived at the station Kleshchikha (Novosibirsk) in full safety.



According to the Director of the Department of Container Transportation at JSC KTZ Express A. Karimov, "work on the transportation of fruit and vegetables from Uzbekistan to Russia through Kazakhstan started in December 2016. A pilot project using a 45-foot refrigerating container was launched with the purpose to study the logistics of the route."



Karimov stressed the importance of the pilot project for efficient use of the logistics infrastructure of KTZ and the transit-transport potential of Kazakhstan.



The project is in line with Kazakhstan’s goal to maximize the use of its transit and transport potential and Uzbekistan’s policy of increasing the export of agricultural products, mainly to Russia.