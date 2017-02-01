ASHGABAT (TCA) — Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov inspected the construction of a plant to produce gasoline from natural gas in Ovadandepe, the State News Agency of Turkmenistan reported on January 30.

The plant is being constructed jointly by Turkmenistan’s state gas company Turkmengas, Japan’s consortium of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and Turkey’s Ronesans Endustri Tesisleri Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.



Construction was launched in August 2014 and the plant is to be put into operation in 2018.



The new plant, provided with the latest equipment and advanced technologies from the world’s leading manufacturers including Danish Haldor Topsоe, is to process 1.785 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year and produce 600 thousand tons of A92 gasoline which will meet the highest environmental standard Euro 5. The facility will produce 1,800 tons of gasoline per day. Production of 12,000 tons of diesel fuel and 115,000 tons of liquefied gas is also planned. The total cost of this investment project is almost US $1.7 billion.



During his visit to the plant, President Berdymukhammedov requested to provide for the possibility of production of A-95 gasoline at the second phase of the project.



He also emphasized the importance of deeper processing of natural gas and increasing the export of processed, value-added products. By doing so Turkmenistan will not only strengthen its position as a raw materials producer (of oil and gas) but will also occupy a deserved place in the international gas-chemical production market.