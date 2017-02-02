TASHKENT (TCA) — Specialized innovative technoparks will be established in Yashnobod and Olmazor districts of Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent in the near future, the Jahon information agency reported.

A draft resolution on their establishment was developed by the Ministry of Economy of Uzbekistan at the initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.



The technopark in Yashnobod district will be created for research and establishment of small innovative enterprises in the fields of materials science, electronic devices and controllers, food and dietary supplements, and medicines.



The technopark in Olmazor district will be responsible for the development of metal processing technologies, energy saving, alternative energy sources, electronic instruments, robоtics, mechanical engineering and electronics. Its key objectives include innovative research, establishment of pilot industrial and small innovative enterprises for the production of high-tech, competitive, domestically and internationally marketable products.



The new technoparks will also deal with transfer of advanced foreign technologies and their introduction in domestic production, and involvement of domestic and foreign investors in establishing high-tech and innovative productions.



Members of the technoparks will be exempt from the land tax, income tax, legal entity property tax, tax for improvement and development of social infrastructure, single tax payment for microfirms and small enterprises, as well as mandatory contributions to specialized government funds.



It is also planned to provide them with benefits in paying customs duties for equipment, raw materials, reagents and components imported for own production and construction needs. A privilege on allocation of soft loans for a period of at least seven years and a grace period of two years at an interest rate not exceeding the refinancing rate of the Central Bank is another incentive for technopark members.