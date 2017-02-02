BISHKEK (TCA) — A new textile factory of Tekstil Trans Ltd opened on February 1 in Kyrgyzstan’s northern Chui province.

The total cost of the project is $9.5 million, including $7.5 million provided by the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund.



“The opening of this enterprise will help reduce Kyrgyzstan’s dependence on the import of textile products, namely fabrics, which will allow lowering the production cost of domestic sewing industry,” Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at the opening ceremony, as reported by the Government’s press service.



Jeenbekov emphasized that the light industry is among priority sectors of Kyrgyzstan’s economy. “Domestic textile products are in high demand in foreign markets. With the country’s accession of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kyrgyz entrepreneurs, including textile producers, have a good opportunity of entering a larger market,” he said.



Tekstil Trans General Director Almazbek Abdrayev showed the prime minister the factory, which had worked in a pilot mode since last November.



Abdrayev said that the company made the decision to build this fabrics-producing factory taking into account the increasing growth of the Kyrgyz sewing industry and its big potential.



He said the factory is using the latest technological equipment and high-quality raw materials from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and China.



In his words, at the initial stage the factory will produce 9-10 tons of ready products per day or 225 tons per month, with further increasing the production capacity up to 30 tons per day.



The new factory will create 150 jobs.