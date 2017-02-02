DUSHANBE (TCA) — This year Tajikistan plans to produce around 179 thousand tons of aluminum compared to 129.3 thousand tons last year, Avesta news agency reported with reference to Tajik Minister of Economic Development and Trade Negmatullo Hikmatullozoda.

In 2015, Tajikistan produced 139.1 thousand tons of primary aluminum.



Aluminum, along with cotton, is among the country’s main export items.



The minister told a news conference on January 31 that the 2017 plan is a preliminary figure, and aluminum production this year will depend on the price and demand for this metal in the world market.



The minister also said that last year the world saw the decreasing demand for aluminum, including in such CIS countries as Ukraine, Armenia, and Kazakhstan.



In 2016, the price of one ton of aluminum on world commodity exchanges averaged $1,605 compared to $1,654 in 2015.



Tajikistan Aluminum Company (TALCO) is the largest state-owned enterprise in Tajikistan with the designed capacity of 500,000 tons of aluminum per year. The company accounts for around 45 percent of Tajikistan’s GDP and 90 percent of the foreign exchange earnings. It is one of the largest taxpayers and plays a pivotal role in the national economy. The company also consumes around 40 percent of all electricity generated in Tajikistan.



Shavkat Bobozoda, the minister of industry and new technology of Tajikistan, last month said that this year Tajikistan plans to increase domestic processing of primary aluminum. He said Tajikistan’s need for processed aluminum is 30 thousand tons per year, and this year the country plans to increase domestic processing up to 10 thousand tons.