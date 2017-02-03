TASHKENT (TCA) — The Uzbekistan-US annual business forum was held in Tashkent on February 1 with the participation of some 30 major US companies and representatives of Uzbek government agencies and companies. They discussed the current state and priority directions of economic and investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and the United States, the Jahon information agency reported.

Chairperson of the American Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce Carolyn Lamm headed the American delegation. In her speech, she thanked the Uzbek side for the cooperation and organization of the meeting and also gave a high assessment of economic reforms in Uzbekistan.



"We consider Uzbekistan as a key partner in the region and are interested in further expansion of fruitful cooperation. We are excited to have such a reliable partner," Carolyn Lamm said.



Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Carolyn Lamm on 1 February, the president’s press service reported.



The head of state underlined that the visit of a large delegation of leading US companies and holding of a joint business forum was a confirmation of a growing mutual interest and endeavor to develop a beneficial trade-economic and investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and the US.



The American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce, established more than twenty years ago, is an important mechanism for supporting and pushing forward joint programs and projects in different spheres of the economy and has turned into a reliable bridge between the business circles of the two countries, the Uzbek president said.



At present, world-known American companies such as Boeing, General Motors, General Electric, CNH Industrial, Hyatt, and Hilton have successful businesses in Uzbekistan.



Last year, trade between Uzbekistan and the US increased by 70 percent and reached $454 million thanks to development and implementation of joint projects with the mentioned companies.



Today, 164 enterprises with American capital operate in Uzbekistan, and US investments into the economy of Uzbekistan have exceeded $1 billion.