SHYMKENT, Kazakhstan (TCA) — The Kazakh-Turkish business forum, along with a conference on "Investment potential of the South-Kazakhstan region", is taking place in Shymkent from February 1 to 3, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan reported on its website.

The event includes an exhibition of investment projects, manufacturers, tourism projects, and information on tourist routes of the South-Kazakhstan region.



Turkey is interested in the development of joint business in the South-Kazakhstan region, senior Turkish officials and businessmen said at the Kazakh-Turkish business forum. The result of the first day of the forum was the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between entrepreneurs of the South-Kazakhstan region and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Turkish province of Sakarya.



The Turkish delegation consists of some 200 businessmen and is led by Deputy Secretary General of the Turkic Council Ömer Kocaman and Adviser to the Minister of National Economy of Turkey Tarık Sonmez.



The main objective of the business forum is to bring Turkish investors to the economy of the South-Kazakhstan region.



Today some 30 Turkish firms and companies operate in the South Kazakhstan region. Over the past three years, Turkish partners in the region have implemented four projects worth $33.7 million. Currently, 18 projects worth 2.7 billion tenge are being carried out in the region, six of which with the participation of Turkish investors.



A Kazakh-Turkish industrial zone has also begun to develop.