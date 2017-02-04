BISHKEK (TCA) — The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) supported the Kyrgyz Tourism Department’s participation in the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) Madrid exhibition from January 18-22. FITUR is a leading European tourism fair and a total 9,500 tourism companies from 165 countries participated in this year’s event, the US Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said on February 1.

During the fair, the USAID Business Growth Initiative project organized a meeting between the Kyrgyzstani delegation, the International Olympic Committee Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch and World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretary-General Taleb Rifai to discuss cooperation in developing tourism to the Kyrgyz Republic. UNWTO is committed to developing sustainable tourism in the region under its Silk Road Program and promoting the 2018 World Nomad Games through social media.



The Kyrgyz Republic’s booth highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s ancient nomadic culture and traditions, its natural beauty, the free spirit of the country, and the World Nomad Games. More than 5,040 visitors passed through the booth, including industry professionals from Spain, Italy, and Portugal. As a result, a Kyrgyz Republic based tour operator signed eight contracts and identified 43 potential business opportunities to bring tourists to the country.



USAID’s Business Growth Initiative strengthens key economic sectors in the Kyrgyz Republic, including tourism, apparel manufacturing, and construction materials. Since 2014, USAID has provided substantial support to promote tourism in the Kyrgyz Republic and has assisted tour operators to exhibit at tourism fairs in London, Berlin, Istanbul, Almaty, Moscow, and Madrid.