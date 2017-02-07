ASTANA (TCA) — On February 5 the first batch of Kazakh grain was shipped through the port of Lianyungang in China to the port of Ho Chi Minh city in Vietnam. The pilot shipping of grain was implemented by multimodal company KTZ Express, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan’s national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), together with LLC ‘Chinese-Kazakhstan international logistics company of Lianyungang city’, KTZ press service reported.

In late January, more than 700 tons of Kazakh grain in 32 containers were sent from the railway station Zhaltyr to the port of Ho Chi Minh city via the port of Lianyungang.



At the ceremony in the port of Lianyungang, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of LLC GP Lianyungang Port Dean Zhui stressed the readiness of the Chinese side to support the development of the transport corridor through Kazakhstan and the export of Kazakhstan products through China to South-East Asia.



Organization of transportation of Kazakh goods through the port of Lianyungang contributes to further development of China’s Silk Road Economic Belt program.



The sea port of Lianyungang is one of the largest ports in the world and is connected by direct rail links with China.



A transport and logistics terminal in the port of Lianyungang is a joint venture of LLC GC Lianyungang Port and KTZ Express.